How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners MLB Spring Training

The Dodgers visit the Cactus League, home of the Mariners in Peoria, AZ, on Saturday.

There is just not a weakness in this Dodgers lineup. They lost Corey Seager, their 2020 NLCS and World Series MVP, to the Rangers and they didn't even have to blink. Trea Turner will slot back to his more natural position of shortstop after he came over from the National last year. They'll have Max Muncy back and healthy as well.

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Root Sports Northwest

You can stream the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Now they add Freddie Freeman to play first base who many thought would be the next Chipper Jones and play for the Braves for life. Freeman won the NL MVP in 2020 and won a World Series last year.

The rich get richer.

They will get some stiff competition from the Giants and Padres but they look like a lock to at least win the division.

While the Dodgers will lock down the NL West, the Mariners have a great shot at making a lot of noise in the AL West. They arguably had one of the best offseasons, signing Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez from the Reds. They barely missed the playoffs last season and it seems like they are primed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2001. The Dodgers will play their first spring-training game today while the Mariners dropped their first game yesterday against the Padres.

Regional restrictions may apply.