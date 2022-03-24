Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Guardians: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mariners play the first of two games with the Guardians this spring on Thursday afternoon at Goodyear Ballpark.

The Mariners missed out on the playoffs last year when they finished just two games back of the Yankees for the final wild-card spot.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Guardians on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle finished the season 90-72 and shocked a lot of the baseball world by coming in second in the AL West.

The Mariners are looking to take the next step this year, but they haven't had a great start to spring, winning just one game.

They did tie the Cubs on Tuesday, but they still have just one win. It came against the Dodgers last Saturday.

Thursday, they hope to get a second victory when they travel to take on the Guardians.

Cleveland is ushering in a new name, and so far, the spring has gone well as it had won three of its first five games coming into Wednesday's game with the Dodgers.

The Guardians have a new name and are hoping a better season comes with it, but they will have to play much better this season if they want to unseat an excellent White Sox team from the top of the AL Central.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

MLB Spring Training: Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Angels
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Angels

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
USATSI_17955228
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
USATSI_17946015
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Giants vs. White Sox in MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
SEATTLE MARINERS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Guardians

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch the Division II Semifinal: Black Hills State vs Northwest Missouri State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs14 minutes ago
genk soccer stadium
Soccer

How to Watch France vs Faroe Islands

By Rafael Urbina39 minutes ago
USATSI_17652989
Figure Skating

How to Watch ISU World Championships Figure Skating, Men's Short Program

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
United States' midfielder Weston McKennie (8) gets past Costa Rica's defender scar Duarte (6) during the second half in their World Cup qualifier.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Portugal vs. Turkey

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_17954933
PGA Tour

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy