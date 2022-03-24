How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Seattle Mariners vs Cleveland Guardians

The Mariners play the first of two games with the Guardians this spring on Thursday afternoon at Goodyear Ballpark.

The Mariners missed out on the playoffs last year when they finished just two games back of the Yankees for the final wild-card spot.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Seattle finished the season 90-72 and shocked a lot of the baseball world by coming in second in the AL West.

The Mariners are looking to take the next step this year, but they haven't had a great start to spring, winning just one game.

They did tie the Cubs on Tuesday, but they still have just one win. It came against the Dodgers last Saturday.

Thursday, they hope to get a second victory when they travel to take on the Guardians.

Cleveland is ushering in a new name, and so far, the spring has gone well as it had won three of its first five games coming into Wednesday's game with the Dodgers.

The Guardians have a new name and are hoping a better season comes with it, but they will have to play much better this season if they want to unseat an excellent White Sox team from the top of the AL Central.

