How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Monday afternoon, the Marlins head to Palm Beach, Florida, to take on the scuffling Nationals for a Grapefruit League matinee.
How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals
Game Date: March 28, 2022
Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: MLB Network
The Marlins come in off a 4-3 loss at their Jupiter, Florida, complex to the Astros. Joey Wendle was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI in the loss, while left-hander Jesús Luzardo worked four innings, allowing one run on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts.
Washington dropped its fifth straight Grapefruit League game on Sunday, falling to the Mets 4-2. Lane Thomas provided all of the offense with a two-run homer in the fourth inning before the Nats surrendered four unanswered runs over the next three innings.
The Marlins' 23-year-old right-hander, Edward Cabrera, will make his first spring appearance for Miami to start the game. Veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin gets the ball for Washington, and he worked four scoreless innings against the Marlins on Wednesday.
The Marlins won that game 3-2.
