How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marlins and Nationals tangle in Palm Beach as the sprint to the regular season intensifies.

On Monday afternoon, the Marlins head to Palm Beach, Florida, to take on the scuffling Nationals for a Grapefruit League matinee.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

The Marlins come in off a 4-3 loss at their Jupiter, Florida, complex to the Astros. Joey Wendle was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI in the loss, while left-hander Jesús Luzardo worked four innings, allowing one run on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Washington dropped its fifth straight Grapefruit League game on Sunday, falling to the Mets 4-2. Lane Thomas provided all of the offense with a two-run homer in the fourth inning before the Nats surrendered four unanswered runs over the next three innings.

The Marlins' 23-year-old right-hander, Edward Cabrera, will make his first spring appearance for Miami to start the game. Veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin gets the ball for Washington, and he worked four scoreless innings against the Marlins on Wednesday.

The Marlins won that game 3-2.

