The Mets and Nationals end their Grapefruit League schedules against each other before facing off for real in Thursday's opener.

The Mets visit Palm Beach to face the Nationals on Tuesday afternoon before the clubs head to DC for Opening Day.

How to Watch New York Mets at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

The Mets didn't get a decision on Monday when Adam Ottavino couldn't close out the Astros in Palm Beach. Jason Castro's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth tied the game at 3-3, and that's where it ended.

New York took a 3-2 lead in the seventh on Dominic Smith's three-run homer, his second of the spring. He's hitting .440/.533/.880 in Florida.

Washington got a homer from 41-year-old Nelson Cruz but lost to the Cardinals 4-3. The Nationals signed Cruz, who hit 32 homers for the Twins and Rays last season, and he figures to be the everyday DH. Cruz has struggled this spring, going 4-for-33 with 11 strikeouts. Monday's homer was his first in Florida.

Taijuan Walker will make his third start of the Grapefruit League for the Mets. He's allowed four hits in 5.2 scoreless innings and is facing Washington for the third time.

The Nationals are going with right-hander Erick Fedde. In two starts in Florida, he's thrown 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

