How to Watch Mets vs. Nationals in MLB Spring Training: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets made several big splashes in free agency this offseason. On Saturday, they face the Nationals in spring training.

After making big splashes this offseason adding free-agent Max Scherzer and All-Star Chris Bassitt to their starting rotation, the Mets will take on the Nationals in Friday’s spring training action.

How to Watch Mets vs Nationals in MLB Spring Training Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Mets vs Nationals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Along with two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, the Mets’ pitching staff is loaded with all-star arms as they load up to contend for a World Series in 2022. New York also added outfielder Starling Marte to their lineup to go along with Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso.

As for the Nationals, they followed up their 2019 World Series title with back-to-back last-place finishes in the NL East. The Nationals then underwent a fire sale where they traded World Series contributors Brad Hand, Kyle Schwarber, Yan Gomes, and Josh Harrison. Then, in a blockbuster deal, they shipped ace Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers.

Scherzer now resides in New York as a member of the NL East rival Mets, making for an interesting storyline between these two division foes this season.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Mets vs Nationals

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
6:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17895677
