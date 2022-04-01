How to Watch Miami Marlins at Houston Astros in MLB Spring Training

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Houston Astros in spring training: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marlins, looking to turn 2022 around, take on the Astros, who are just picking up where they left off last year.

The Marlins are 6-4 in the Grapefruit League through 10 spring training games. Things are looking brighter for the team after their 67-95 finish to their 2021 campaign.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Houston Astros in spring training today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Southwest

Live stream Miami Marlins at Houston Astros in spring training on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They won three in a row to start the preseason but have since just alternated wins and losses, a stretch that includes a blasting that they took against the Mets on Tuesday 10-0.

The game before that, however, they went to town on the Nationals, beating them 8-1. Edward Cabrera got the win in a 0.00 ERA outing. The bats were out hunting as three different players homered off of Patrick Corbin.

The Astros, a team still recovering their reputation, are 7-4 in the Grapefruit League. In 2021, the team finished 95-67 on top of the AL West.

This year is already looking to be a no different story. While Miami didn't even see New York coming, this team actually just beat New York on Wednesday.

Seth Martinez recorded his first win, and Zac Rosscup notched his first save. Michael Brantley, Yordan Alvarez, and Franklin Barreto all hit one out of the park in the 5-3 win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Miami Marlins at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Southwest
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
