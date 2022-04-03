Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marlins and Mets meet Sunday after New York gets more bad news about its vaunted rotation.

The Marlins (7-5) head to Port St. Lucie on Sunday for their fourth meeting of the spring against the Mets (6-6), who took another hit to their much-vaunted starting rotation on Saturday.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Miami Marlins at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Miami was scheduled to host the Nationals on Saturday in Sarasota but the game was canceled by rain. The Marlins have one more game on the schedule after Sunday before opening the regular season on Friday at San Francisco. 

Right-hander Pablo López is scheduled to start for Miami on Sunday. He made 20 starts last season and posted a 3.07 ERA and 1.120 WHIP in 102.2 innings, fanning 115. López was roughed up his last time out on Tuesday by the Mets, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks in 2.1 innings. 

The Mets learned on Saturday that Max Scherzer is day-to-day with a tight right hamstring, an injury that prevented him from pitching in a simulated game. New York had an off day Saturday.

Newly acquired right-hander Chris Bassitt will make his second start of the spring for the Mets on Sunday. He made his first start since New York got him in a trade from Oakland last month, blanking Miami for 4.2 innings on Tuesday.

The Mets beat the Marlins 10-0 on Tuesday and have won two of the three meetings between the clubs this spring.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17998529
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_17998819
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Sabres

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
USATSI_15440211
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Bucks

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
USATSI_18004391
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Celtics

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
USATSI_18002929
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Singles Final, WTA Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
USATSI_17441786
College Baseball

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma in College Baseball

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
USATSI_17492280
PBA Bowling

How to Watch PBA Bowling: USBC Masters

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_17986301
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Braves

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_17998579
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Astros vs. Nationals

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy