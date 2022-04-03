How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The Marlins and Mets meet Sunday after New York gets more bad news about its vaunted rotation.

The Marlins (7-5) head to Port St. Lucie on Sunday for their fourth meeting of the spring against the Mets (6-6), who took another hit to their much-vaunted starting rotation on Saturday.

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Miami was scheduled to host the Nationals on Saturday in Sarasota but the game was canceled by rain. The Marlins have one more game on the schedule after Sunday before opening the regular season on Friday at San Francisco.

Right-hander Pablo López is scheduled to start for Miami on Sunday. He made 20 starts last season and posted a 3.07 ERA and 1.120 WHIP in 102.2 innings, fanning 115. López was roughed up his last time out on Tuesday by the Mets, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks in 2.1 innings.

The Mets learned on Saturday that Max Scherzer is day-to-day with a tight right hamstring, an injury that prevented him from pitching in a simulated game. New York had an off day Saturday.

Newly acquired right-hander Chris Bassitt will make his second start of the spring for the Mets on Sunday. He made his first start since New York got him in a trade from Oakland last month, blanking Miami for 4.2 innings on Tuesday.

The Mets beat the Marlins 10-0 on Tuesday and have won two of the three meetings between the clubs this spring.

