How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Miami Marlins vs New York Mets

NL East rivals battle on Thursday when the Marlins and Mets meet for the second of four meetings.

Miami hits the road on Thursday, looking to stay hot this spring. The Marlins have won three of their last four games, including a 3-0 victory over the Mets on Monday.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs New York Mets:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

The Marlins had a lot of young, exciting players last year, and this season they are hoping to take the next step as they look to compete in an excellent NL East.

Thursday, they will look to get another win against a Mets team also trying to make a jump in the division this year.

The Mets have struggled over the last few years and even got booed by their hometown fans last year during a long stretch of bad play.

New York started spring just 2-2 coming into its game on Wednesday and will be looking to get back on track against the Marlins on Thursday.

Both of these teams are looking to surprise the league and use the preseason as a springboard to a great year.

