How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Brewers at Rockies

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Germán Márquez looks to close out a strong spring as the Rockies host the Brewers on Monday night

The Brewers (5-9) are stumbling toward the regular-season opener with five losses in their last six games and on Monday night they head to Scottsdale to face the Rockies (7-8), who are unbeaten in their last three.

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Milwaukee surrendered eight runs in the sixth inning Sunday during a 13-2 pounding at the hands of the Rangers. The Brewers committed five errors and surrendered four unearned runs. Hunter Renfroe was a bright spot as he was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Keston Hiura has swung a hot bat in Arizona with four homers and 10 RBI in 25 at-bats with a .400//500/1.000 slash line.

Colorado hammered the White Sox 13-4 on Sunday, banging out 17 hits — 15 of them singles. Colton Welker was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs and six relievers combined for 6.2 shutout innings after starter Brandon Gold was touched for four runs in 2.1 innings.

Freddy Peralta makes his fourth spring start for the Brewers on Monday. He has allowed six runs, five earned, on nine hits in 10 innings, walking two and fanning 10.

Germán Márquez starts for the third time in Arizona. In 6.2 innings, he's allowed one run on six hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

