How to Watch Brewers at Mariners

It'll be aces wild in Peoria on Saturday night as reigning Cy Young Award winners Corbin Burnes and Robbie Ray face off. The Brewers (5-7) take on the Mariners (6-6) at Peoria Stadium.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

The Brewers come in off a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Friday. Rowdy Tellez and Pedro Severino homered as Milwaukee took a 5-0 lead and hung on for the victory. Seattle lost to the Rockies 2-1 on a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth. Matt Brash allowed a solo homer in 4.1 innings, surrendering two hits and fanning five.

Burnes, who won the NL Cy Young Award while helping the Brewers to the NL Central title, last started Monday, walking one and striking out eight while allowing a solo homer in five innings against the Giants.

Ray, signed in November after a Cy Young campaign in Toronto, is making his third spring start. He has a 4.32 ERA in 8.1 innings in Arizona, allowing four runs on four hits and fanning 11.

The Mariners announced on Friday that veteran reliever Ken Giles will shut things down for a couple of weeks to rest an inflamed tendon in his right middle finger. He's coming back from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him last season.

