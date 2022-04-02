How to Watch Brewers at Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cy Young winners make their final Cactus League starts Saturday as Corbin Burnes battles Robbie Ray in this Brewers-Mariners showdown.

It'll be aces wild in Peoria on Saturday night as reigning Cy Young Award winners Corbin Burnes and Robbie Ray face off. The Brewers (5-7) take on the Mariners (6-6) at Peoria Stadium.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream the Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Brewers come in off a 5-3 win over the Cubs on Friday. Rowdy Tellez and Pedro Severino homered as Milwaukee took a 5-0 lead and hung on for the victory. Seattle lost to the Rockies 2-1 on a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth. Matt Brash allowed a solo homer in 4.1 innings, surrendering two hits and fanning five.

Burnes, who won the NL Cy Young Award while helping the Brewers to the NL Central title, last started Monday, walking one and striking out eight while allowing a solo homer in five innings against the Giants.

Ray, signed in November after a Cy Young campaign in Toronto, is making his third spring start. He has a 4.32 ERA in 8.1 innings in Arizona, allowing four runs on four hits and fanning 11.

The Mariners announced on Friday that veteran reliever Ken Giles will shut things down for a couple of weeks to rest an inflamed tendon in his right middle finger. He's coming back from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him last season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

soccer fans
Fútbol Hondureño Primera División

How to Watch Victoria vs. Motagua

By Christine Brown43 seconds ago
USATSI_17999612
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Brewers at Mariners

By Phil Watson43 seconds ago
hockey fans
WHL Hockey

How to Watch Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1009937946h
Liga MX

How to Watch Necaxa vs. América

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
USATSI_17982975 (1)
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch White Sox at Diamondbacks

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after being hit in the face by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Warriors

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Soccer

FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Hatayspor Antakya vs. Adana Demirspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy