How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Oakland Athletics MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Milwaukee Brewers vs Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics look to snap a five-game winless streak on Friday when they host the Brewers in a spring training game.

The Athletics opened the spring with an impressive 10-6 win over the division-rival Angels, but they haven't won since.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Oakland A's:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream Milwaukee Brewers vs Oakland A's on fuboTV:

They do have a tie against the Guardians in their third game but have yet to get another win.

The last three games have almost been identical as they have lost 5-3 to the Royals, 5-4 to the Cubs and then 5-3 to the Angels. Oakland is keeping the games close but it just can't get wins.

Friday, the Athletics will look to change that when they host the Brewers for their only meeting this spring.

Milwaukee is also in a slump as it has lost its last three games. The Brewers started the spring with a tie and then three wins, but have lost three in a row to the White Sox, Reds and Diamondbacks.

It hasn't been a good stretch for both teams, but on Friday, one team will get back in the win column as they near the midpoint of the spring training schedules.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
