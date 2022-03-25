How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Twins vs. Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Minnesota Twins visit the Grapefruit League home of the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, FL.

Other than the moves made to acquire Josh Donaldson and Freddie Freeman, the Twins arguably made the biggest signing after the MLB lockout. Getting Carlos Correa away from the Astros is one of the biggest signings Minnesota has had in recent franchise history. The rumors all offseason was that Correa was going to either re-sign in Houston or rejoin his former manager A.J. Hinch in Detroit. The fact that the Twins could keep him away from a division rival only makes the signing more enticing for Twins fans.  

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can stream the Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The addition makes the Twins a legitimate contender even though Donaldson went to the Yankees. Last year was a down year but they are just one year removed from back-to-back division wins. They got Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela in that trade back for Donaldson, which makes this infield one that can hang now with the White Sox, who are favored to win the division again. 

For this game, Minnesota will be starting Dylan Bundy. He was signed as a free agent before the lockout, last playing for the Los Angeles Angels. This year will be a reclamation campaign as he went 2-9 with a 6.06 ERA that echoed the Angels pitching woes last year. Hopefully, a change of scenery can change things for the righty.  

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be starting Bryse Wilson. He gave up three runs in two innings pitched in his first appearance this spring, so look for a bounce back from Wilson. The righty came over from Atlanta mid-season to Pittsburgh and went 3-7 with a 5.35 ERA in 74 innings pitched. This game will be a proving ground for both of these pitchers. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

