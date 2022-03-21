How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Braves vs Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Atlanta Braves vs Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In an intriguing Spring Training matchup, the Braves are set to take on the Red Sox.

No one could be happier that the 2022 MLB season is back on track after a long and depressing lockout. Seeing live baseball back on TV in Spring Training has been long overdue. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Braves facing off against the Red Sox

How to Watch the Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: Mar. 21, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live Stream the Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far in Spring Training action the Braves are 2-0 and are coming off of a very busy offseason. Gone is superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman and in is fellow star first baseman Matt Olson. Atlanta may look different without Freeman, but they are expected to be a threat to repeat as World Series champions.

On the other side of the diamond, the Red Sox are 4-0 so far this year in exhibition games. Boston is also expected to be a serious contender this season. The Red Sox just made a big-time move to sign infielder Trevor Story to a large six-year contract.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and while this game may not mean much, fans will still want to tune in. Make sure to watch this game to get a good look at these two teams who should be in the thick of the postseason race this year.

