How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Orioles vs. Red Sox

It's been a while for the rebuild of the Baltimore Orioles since their playoff heydays of the early parts of last decade. It's almost been the same period as it was before when this team was great in the late 1990s. There is reason for optimism though as MLB just released their list of the top 100 prospects for 2022. The Orioles had two of the top 10, which is tied with Detroit for the most.

The first prospect is Adley Rutschman. He has been compared most closely to Buster Posey as he was drafted first overall in 2019 draft out of Oregon State. He was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk last year and just crushed it. He batted .312 with five homers and 20 RBIs in just 43 games.

He should be up in the big leagues this season. It only gets more exciting as their right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez is ranked No. 6 on that list. He is still in Double-A but don't expect that to last much longer. Rodriguez was drafted 11th overall the year before just out of high school. Over 23 starts between High-A and Double-A, he went 9-1 with a 2.36 ERA in 103 innings. Just imagine this battery come the end of this decade. This team is going to compete for some time to come.

As for Boston, they are planning on starting Tanner Houck. He will be fighting for a spot in the Sox rotation so look for him to go all out in this one. It doesn't hurt that Max Scherzer is his mentor. With a 3.52 ERA in 69 innings last season, he has the potential of becoming more than just a bullpen piece. The future is bright for both of these squads.

