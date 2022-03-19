How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs. Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Boston Red Sox head to the Grapefruit League home of the Minnesota Twins Fort Myers, FL.

The Boston Red Sox have been measurably quiet this offseason especially if you compare that to the rest of the AL East. They were rumored to retain Kyle Schwarber but he just signed with Philadelphia. The New York Yankees have made big moves and Toronto just added one of the best third basemen in the league in Matt Chapman. The Minnesota Twins on the other hand arguably were involved in the biggest trade of the offseason when they essentially shipped Josh Donaldson to the Yankees for catcher Gary Sanchez. 

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

You can stream the Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Twins got younger but still are bursting with talent as they hope to get Sanchez back to his All-Star and ROY days. They are also the leading candidates for SS Trevor Story who has yet to sign yet. It may be fair to say that both of these teams aren't done adding pieces yet. The hot stove continues to burn brighter even as spring training has just begun.  

As for this game, the projected starter for the Red Sox is Nick Pivetta. He came over from Philadelphia before the 2020 season and has pitched pretty well for Boston since. The ERA from last year can be improved on so look for him to work on that in Spring Training but this righty can eat a ton of innings. He will be a workhorse in this rotation and the Sox will need that especially since they lost Eduardo Rodriguez to the Tigers in the offseason. This Sox rotation will have to step up this season.  

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
