How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cubs vs Giants

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants open spring training on Friday night when they host the Cubs in Scottsdale, Arizona

The Giants were one of the biggest surprises in the MLB last year as they weren't expected to do much and they ended up with the best record in the National League.

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV:

Unfortunately, they ran into the Dodgers in the NLDS and lost a great series in five games.

This year they are looking to build off a great year and take the next step to get back to the World Series for the first time since 2014 when they won their third title in a five-year span.

Friday that starts with their first spring training game of the year against a Cubs team who lost split-squad games on Saturday to the White Sox.

The Cubs opened up spring training with 5-2 and 4-3 losses to their crosstown rivals.

Chicago is in the middle of a rebuild as they traded away star players last year in Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo and finished in fourth place in the Central Division only ahead of the Pirates.

They have gone out and signed some good free agents, but they still look like they are a year or two away from really competing for a division title again.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Chicago Cubs vs San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

Chicago Cubs
