How to Watch MLB Spring Training: White Sox vs. Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chicago White Sox will travel to the Spring Training home of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The Chicago White Sox are trying to improve from their game on Saturday where they took a 11-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Their one bright spot was Yoelqui Cespedes hitting a home run late in the game. They'll have to forget about that one quickly and focus on the Colorado Rockies. 

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They will be starting Vince Velasquez for this one. He signed a one-year contract with Chicago in the offseason. He played for the Padres last season and has the most playing time with the Phillies. He'll need this spring training as he had a down year with San Diego, posting a 3-9 record with a 6:30 ERA.

The Rockies will try to bounce back from their 8-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants. They're going to have to do it on a day where they lost one of their all-time great players in Trevor Story, who signed with the Boston Red Sox. They'll have a giant gap in the infield to fill, so at least the signing of Kris Bryant lessens the sting just a little bit. 

Colorado will start Ryan Feltner, who is one of its best pitching prospects. He pitched 112.2 innings in the Minors last season with a 8-3 record, 2.96 ERA and 127 strikeouts. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago White Sox
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: White Sox vs. Rockies

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) celebrates with Austin FC forward Diego Fagundez (14) and Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) after scoring a goal against Inter Miami in the second half of a MLS game at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) passes to forward Bobby Wood (7) during the second half against Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga (3) at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Majchrzak-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

By Kristofer Habbas9 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Giants vs. Reds

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cubs vs. Dodgers

By Ben Macaluso34 minutes ago
Oakland Athletics
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Guardians vs. Athletics

By Ben Macaluso34 minutes ago
USATSI_17928185
WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: WTA Singles Final

By Kristofer Habbas39 minutes ago
Hockey Fans
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch National Championship: Ohio State vs. Minnesota-Duluth

By Adam Childs39 minutes ago
USATSI_17380775
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs39 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy