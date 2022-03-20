How to Watch MLB Spring Training: White Sox vs. Rockies

The Chicago White Sox will travel to the Spring Training home of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The Chicago White Sox are trying to improve from their game on Saturday where they took a 11-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Their one bright spot was Yoelqui Cespedes hitting a home run late in the game. They'll have to forget about that one quickly and focus on the Colorado Rockies.

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They will be starting Vince Velasquez for this one. He signed a one-year contract with Chicago in the offseason. He played for the Padres last season and has the most playing time with the Phillies. He'll need this spring training as he had a down year with San Diego, posting a 3-9 record with a 6:30 ERA.

The Rockies will try to bounce back from their 8-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants. They're going to have to do it on a day where they lost one of their all-time great players in Trevor Story, who signed with the Boston Red Sox. They'll have a giant gap in the infield to fill, so at least the signing of Kris Bryant lessens the sting just a little bit.

Colorado will start Ryan Feltner, who is one of its best pitching prospects. He pitched 112.2 innings in the Minors last season with a 8-3 record, 2.96 ERA and 127 strikeouts.

Regional restrictions may apply.