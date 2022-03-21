How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Reds vs. Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds travel to the Spring Training home of the Chicago Cubs for a game on Monday.

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are now seen in the National League Central as two rebuilding clubs, while the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals will be the favorites.

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs signaled they were in rebuilding mode when they traded most of their core that won the World Series in 2016 at last year's trade deadline. But the Cubbies seem to be rebuilding faster than expected with the big addition of Seiya Suzuki from the KBO League.

The Cubs are planning to start righty Keegan Thompson, who made his Major League debut with Chicago last May. He came in mostly in a relief role with a 3.38 ERA in 53.1 innings. He did start six games last season, going 3-3, so he has shown his versatility already.

The Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft, who was very good on two Minor League clubs last season. Overall he pitched 111 innings with a 11-4 record and a 3.00 ERA. It doesn't seem long before we'll see him in Cincinnati.

