How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Astros vs. Marlins

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Astros visit the Grapefruit League home of the Miami Marlins in Jupiter, FL.

Both the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins have been relatively quiet in the fury of the offseason ever since the lockout ended. Around Houston, most of the speculation has been around if they would bring back shortstop Carlos Correa. He still hasn't signed anywhere and he is by far the biggest free-agent name still out there. The other big news out of Astros spring camp is that Justin Verlander is back and looking healthy. To be fair, this team has been in the World Series or the ALCS in the last five years and easily could do that again this season. There might not be much you need to add. 

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

You can stream the Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As for the Marlins, they need to add to become more competitive in the much stronger NL East. The Mets added Max Scherzer. The Phillies added Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and the Nationals added Nelson Cruz. The biggest news out of Marlins camp was the resignation of CEO Derek Jeter. He was responsible for much of the change in Miami but he won't be around to see it out to its completion.

Jeter said he didn't sign up for what the future of the franchise was becoming. It makes you wonder how ownership is committed to the success of this club. They were just in the playoffs in a shortened 2020 season. With the maturation of this young roster and the expansion of the playoffs, winning seemed like it wasn't all that far away. Now that notion is up in the air. Spring Training will be a good start to see where they're at. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

