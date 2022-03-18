Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Los Angeles Angels visit the Oakland Athletics Cactus League home in Mesa, AZ.

The Los Angeles Angels haven't been making as many headlines in free agency as maybe their crosstown rivals in the LA Dodgers. But that doesn't quite matter when you are getting the best player in the game back. That's right, Mike Trout looks ready to hit the ground running in his usual center field position after he missed much of last season with a torn calf muscle. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

You can stream the Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is great news for the reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani who changed the game last season and was the most exciting thing in the sport even if the Angels record couldn't keep up with him. The staff needs to get stronger if they are going to make the jump to the playoffs. It's a place they haven't been since 2014. Anthony Rendon needs to play better as well after a disappointing first full season in Orange County. He should perform much better being protected by both Trout and Ohtani.

As for the Oakland Athletics, it is no secret that they are in rebuilding mode. That all started when manager Bob Melvin moved on to coach the San Diego Padres. It's really been since after the lockout that Oakland has made its biggest moves. They got four prospects back in a trade with Atlanta for Matt Olson who will somehow have to take over for Braves icon Freddie Freeman. It was a win-win though for both sides as Chapman is an Atlanta-area native and he signed an eight-year contract to stay with the club for the long term. 

Oakland also traded their stellar third baseman Matt Chapman who was moved to Toronto for four-more prospects. This season is going to be all about seeing what Oakland has in their farm system especially since Seattle, Los Angeles and Texas all got notably better in the offseason.

