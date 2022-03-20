How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Angels vs. Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners in an American League West matchup on Sunday.

These two teams should be the cream of the crop in the AL West. Of course it will be hard to ignore the Houston Astros, as they've dominated the division lately and won the pennant last year. 

They aren't as good as they were last year after losing Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins in free agency. With Mike Trout healthy and the many moves the Mariners made after the lockout and barely missing the playoffs last year, this should be a dog fight to the very end. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream the Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Angels will start Reid Detmers, who is a promising prospect, but he only pitched two innings last season with a 4.50 ERA. We'll really get a better look today to see if he can make a bigger dent in this Angels pitching staff that was really the team's achilles heel last season. 

The Mariners on the other end will start Chris Flexen. He has a lot more experience, as he was named a starter for Seattle early last year after spending time with the Mets and in the KBO League. He showed he belonged back in the Majors, going 14-6 with the Mariners in 2021 with a 3.61 ERA and a 3.5 WAR. They'll need similar numbers from him if Seattle is going to take the next leap. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: Root Sports Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Angels vs. Mariners

By Ben Macaluso38 seconds ago
Soccer

Boavista Porto vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
imago1010676566h
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Boavista vs. Porto

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Chicago White Sox
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: White Sox vs. Rockies

By Ben Macaluso10 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) celebrates with Austin FC forward Diego Fagundez (14) and Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (7) after scoring a goal against Inter Miami in the second half of a MLS game at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) passes to forward Bobby Wood (7) during the second half against Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga (3) at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Majchrzak-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

By Kristofer Habbas17 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Giants vs. Reds

By Ben Macaluso38 minutes ago
Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cubs vs. Dodgers

By Ben Macaluso42 minutes ago
Oakland Athletics
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Guardians vs. Athletics

By Ben Macaluso42 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy