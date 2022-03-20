How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Angels vs. Mariners

These two teams should be the cream of the crop in the AL West. Of course it will be hard to ignore the Houston Astros, as they've dominated the division lately and won the pennant last year.

They aren't as good as they were last year after losing Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins in free agency. With Mike Trout healthy and the many moves the Mariners made after the lockout and barely missing the playoffs last year, this should be a dog fight to the very end.

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: Root Sports Northwest

The Angels will start Reid Detmers, who is a promising prospect, but he only pitched two innings last season with a 4.50 ERA. We'll really get a better look today to see if he can make a bigger dent in this Angels pitching staff that was really the team's achilles heel last season.

The Mariners on the other end will start Chris Flexen. He has a lot more experience, as he was named a starter for Seattle early last year after spending time with the Mets and in the KBO League. He showed he belonged back in the Majors, going 14-6 with the Mariners in 2021 with a 3.61 ERA and a 3.5 WAR. They'll need similar numbers from him if Seattle is going to take the next leap.

