How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Dodgers at White Sox

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox: Live Steam, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers will have no Freddie Freeman on Monday as they head to Camelback Ranch looking for their first Cactus League win against the White Sox.

The Dodgers (0-1-2) are still looking for their first Cactus League win and travel to Camelback Ranch Monday afternoon to take on the White Sox (3-1) in a battle of two 2021 playoff clubs.

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Dodgers played to a 2-2 tie with the Cubs on Sunday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. Rookie James Outman gave L.A. a 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the bottom of the second. Chicago tied it with a pair of runs in the sixth.

Meanwhile, the White Sox picked up a 4-2 win over the Rockies at Salt River Fields. Gavin Sheets had an RBI single in the first inning, before Chicago took a 3-0 lead with a couple of manufactured runs in the fifth. Non-roster invitee Luis Alexander Basabe gave the Sox some insurance when he belted a solo homer in the eighth.

Right-hander Andre Jackson gets the start for the Dodgers on Monday for his first appearance this spring. The 2017 12th round pick from the University of Utah rose through three levels of the Minors last season and made three appearances for Los Angeles, allowing three runs on 10 hits with 10 strikeouts and six walks in 11.2 innings.

24-year-old right-hander Jason Bilous makes his spring debut for the White Sox. He split last season between High-A and Double-A, making 20 starts and working 79.2 innings. He fanned 106, walked 51 and surrendered eight home runs. He was a 13th round pick by the White Sox in 2018 out of Coastal Carolina.

