How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Brewers vs. Giants

The Brewers look to keep rolling as they visit Scottsdale Stadium to face the Giants in Cactus League play on Monday.

The Brewers (2-0-1) hung 17 runs in a pair of weekend wins and look to keep the momentum rolling when they take on the Giants (1-2) on Monday night.

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Milwaukee won the National League Central last season and signed 2013 NL MVP Andrew McCutcheon a week ago to fill their designated hitter void as the NL adopts the rule permanently this season.

On Sunday, Keston Hiura, Jace Peterson and Mike Brosseau homered as the Brew Crew opened a 6-0 lead, before hanging on for a 6-3 win over the Padres in Phoenix.

Veteran right-hander Adrian Houser is scheduled to start Monday night's game for Milwaukee. He had a 3.22 ERA in 28 appearances, including 26 starts last season. He struck out 105 with 64 walks in 142.1 innings.

Left-hander Sammy Long struggled for the Giants on Sunday, coughing up five runs in 1.2 innings, as San Francisco was hammered 9-4 by the Reds at Goodyear. Wilmer Flores hit his first home run of Spring Training for the Giants in the loss.

Lefty Alex Wood makes his Cactus League debut for the Giants on Monday night. The 31-year-old started 26 games a season ago with a 3.83 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 138.2 innings. He also posted a 1.183 WHIP, his best showing since his 2017 All-Star campaign for the Dodgers in 2017.

