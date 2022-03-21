How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mets vs Marlins

The Mets head to Jupiter on Monday afternoon to take on the division rival Marlins in a Spring Training game

The Mets play the first of four preseason games with the Marlins on Monday afternoon.

How to Watch Spring Training New York Mets vs Miami Marlins:

Game Date: Mar. 21, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream New York Mets vs Miami Marlins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York has split its first two games of the abbreviated spring season. The Mets beat the Nationals 6-2 on Saturday, but then lost to the Cardinals on Sunday 6-4.

The Mets will take on the Marlins before playing a home game against the Astros on Tuesday before getting Wednesday off.

It is a short spring training, but the Mets are still trying to get ready for what they hope is a run at a playoff spot this year.

The Marlins are also looking to be improved this year and they just made a splash by signing World Series MVP Jorge Soler to a three-year contract.

They hope Soler can give them some more pop in the lineup as the young core of the Marlins looks to get better.

The Marlins have started off spring strong with wins against the Nationals and Astros. They have scored 18 total runs in the first two games and are hoping that type of production can continue through spring and into the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.