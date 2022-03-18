How to Watch MLB Spring Training: New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates:

The New York Yankees head to the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, FL.

The New York Yankees made one of the biggest trades of the offseason before or after the lockout when they effectively sent Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins for Josh Donaldson. After another down year at the plate, the once two-time All-Star and Rookie of the Year Sanchez became expendable, especially for how much Donaldson extends this lineup.

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

You can stream the New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV.

The Yankees were heavily rumored with the Dodgers to be in the sweepstakes for Freddie Freeman after it was clear he wouldn't resign in Atlanta. LA got the future hall of famer though so don't expect New York's spending spree to be over. It doesn't hurt that they have Anthony Rizzo at first base as a consolation prize.

The Pittsburgh Pirates on the other hand have had a comparatively quiet offseason. They look to have another rebuilding year but they have a promising farm system especially after drafting catcher Henry Davis first overall last year. They will add to that depth by drafting fourth in this year's draft. Wil Crowe is their projected starter for this spring training exhibition.

Crowe came over in the trade with Washington for Josh Bell. He was one of their best pitching prospects and looks to be one of the most promising arms for the Pirates. But first, he must bounce back from last season where he made 26 starts and had a 4-8 record with a 5.48 ERA.

