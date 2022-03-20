How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs. Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies could have just stopped at signing Kyle Schwarber and most would have said it was a pretty good offseason. That is especially true considering the Phils were so close to competing for a playoff spot last year.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All of that was clearly not enough as they signed Nick Castellanos to a five-year $100 million contract. He had a career year in 2021 making his first All-Star game batting .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBIs. He's going to be an exciting addition in the outfield alongside Bryce Harper. The Phillies are all in.

The defending champion Braves are all in too even if it still stings for Atlanta fans that Freddie Freeman now plays for the Dodgers. It stung less when they signed Matt Olson to a large contract but it's still going to take some time getting used to not seeing No. 5 at first. The team did get better though when Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to fortify their bullpen for one-year $16 million. He may not be the shutdown closer he used to be in his prime with the Dodgers but he will make this bullpen even stronger. The bullpen was a big reason they won it all. The NL East is going to be scary this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.