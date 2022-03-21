How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs. Yankees

Even if it is just Spring Training, the 2009 World Series rematch is underway. While this may just be an exhibition game, both of these fan bases have to be excited as the playoffs feel almost inevitable this year for both the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees. After the Phillies signed Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber and the Yankees traded for Josh Donaldson, these are two potent lineups that should put fear into many of their opponents.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees:

Game Date: Mar. 21, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

For this matchup, Philadelphia will start Hans Crouse. The righty only pitched three innings in three games in the big leagues last season with a 6.00 ERA. The news was better across three minor league teams for Crouse. He had a 3.28 ERA in 85 innings in 20 games. If he has a decent spring, he will get called up to at least help fortify this bullpen early this year.

The Yankees will be countering with Jameson Taillon. This righty has a lot more experience, pitching 144.1 innings with 140 strikeouts and a 4.30 ERA. Taillon was the AL Pitcher of the Month last July when he had a 1.16 ERA. He will likely be in the starting rotation for the second straight year with the Yankees. He spent his three seasons before this in Pittsburgh. He'll look to take the next step this season.

