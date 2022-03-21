How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates vs Rays

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pittsburgh Pirates vs Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Spring training is underway, with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays facing Monday.

A brand new MLB season is set to get underway in just a few weeks, so spring training has kicked off. In a Monday afternoon matchup, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays will face off.

How to Watch Pirates vs Rays Today:

Game Date: Mar. 21, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live Stream: You can stream Pirates vs Rays on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season, the Pirates were one of the worst teams in the MLB. They went 61-101 on the season, finishing as the bottom team in the National League Central.

After adding quite a few pieces to the pitching rotation, Pittsburgh will look to make a step in the right direction this season. Although they'll have a fresh start, the Pirates are in an extremely tough division.

On the flip side, Tampa Bay had the best record in the American League East, going 100-62 last season. Despite earning the top overall seed in the AL, the Rays were upset by the Boston Red Sox in their opening series.

This season, they should once again be a solid team, looking to have similar success. However, many teams around the league have made moves, with Boston and the New York Yankees looking ready to make a run at the division title.

Following an agreement between the MLB and MLBPA on a new collective bargaining agreement, the start of the regular season will be on Apr. 7. Matchups originally scheduled for Mar. 31 through Apr. 6 have been rescheduled.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

