How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates vs. Blue Jays

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pittsburgh Pirates head to the Spring Training home of the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, FL.

The Toronto Blue Jays played home games in three different cities last year including Spring Training and they had one of the youngest rosters in the AL East. By the end of the season, they were arguably the hottest and best team in the league and just missed the playoffs by one game. Imagine if they got to play all of their home games in Toronto.  

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

You can stream the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With that consistency and the addition of Matt Chapman, they are ready to make the next leap. Chapman will help shore up the loss of Marcus Semien who was signed by the Texas Rangers.

As for the Pittsburgh Pirates, they've won their first two games of the spring. They are projected to start Dillon Peters, who is coming off his first year in Pittsburgh. It was the best of his career, also notching a 3.71 ERA in 26.2 innings. Look for him to make the next leap of contributing more to this bullpen. The Jays are starting Anthony Kay, who keeps pitching more innings over his last three years but his ERA is still hovering around the high 5.00s. This will be another great chance to prove themselves. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
Time
1:07
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

New York Mets Marcus Stroman
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cardinals vs. Mets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates vs. Blue Jays

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
Baltimore Orioles Anthony Santander
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Orioles vs. Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
ryan-pressly-astros
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Gibson
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs. Braves

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
Soccer

AS Roma vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch IndyCar XPEL 375

By Justin Carter11 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Davis Riley plays his shot from the bunker on the 5th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) during the second half of the Big Ten conference tournament championship game between Iowa and Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa vs Creighton in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas11 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy