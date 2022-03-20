How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates vs. Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays played home games in three different cities last year including Spring Training and they had one of the youngest rosters in the AL East. By the end of the season, they were arguably the hottest and best team in the league and just missed the playoffs by one game. Imagine if they got to play all of their home games in Toronto.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

With that consistency and the addition of Matt Chapman, they are ready to make the next leap. Chapman will help shore up the loss of Marcus Semien who was signed by the Texas Rangers.

As for the Pittsburgh Pirates, they've won their first two games of the spring. They are projected to start Dillon Peters, who is coming off his first year in Pittsburgh. It was the best of his career, also notching a 3.71 ERA in 26.2 innings. Look for him to make the next leap of contributing more to this bullpen. The Jays are starting Anthony Kay, who keeps pitching more innings over his last three years but his ERA is still hovering around the high 5.00s. This will be another great chance to prove themselves.

