How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Padres vs.  Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Diego Padres visit the Cactus League home of the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, AZ.

The Chicago Cubs got to meet their new franchise cornerstone yesterday in Seiya Suzuki. He was most recently an outfielder for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp. He already has almost 1,000 hits as he made his debut in 2013. He was one of the biggest free agents signings regardless of team during the offseason and he should help Cubs fans put the first steps in the right direction of moving off the last era. In Suzuki's press conference he was asked the significance of wearing the number 27 on his new Cubs uniform. He simply replied, "Mike Trout, I love you." Don't we all. 

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago will start lefty Justin Steele in this game. Steele was drafted in the fifth round in 2014 and made his major league debut last April. He went 4-4 pitching 57 innings with a 4.26 ERA. Look for him to make more of an impact in this rotation this season now that he has a year under his belt. 

The San Diego Padres are starting a new era under Bob Melvin. It's got off to a rocky start with their best player Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss several months with a wrist injury. This roster is still very talented though so expect them to hang until he gets back. The Padres will likely start righty Reiss Knehr against the Cubs. Knehr only debuted last July after being drafted by the Padres in 2018. He only pitched 29 innings last season with nearly a 5.00 ERA so this will be more of a proving ground appearance for Knehr.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
San Diego Padres
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Padres vs.  Cubs

By Ben Macaluso3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso8 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) and center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrate the victory against the San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) makes a stick save against Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
USATSI_16868421
High School Basketball

How to Watch West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, Championship

By Kristofer Habbas8 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Louisville in College Softball

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
USATSI_17379910
College Baseball

How to Watch BYU at Portland in College Baseball

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy