How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Padres vs.  Cubs

The Chicago Cubs got to meet their new franchise cornerstone yesterday in Seiya Suzuki. He was most recently an outfielder for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp. He already has almost 1,000 hits as he made his debut in 2013. He was one of the biggest free agents signings regardless of team during the offseason and he should help Cubs fans put the first steps in the right direction of moving off the last era. In Suzuki's press conference he was asked the significance of wearing the number 27 on his new Cubs uniform. He simply replied, "Mike Trout, I love you." Don't we all.

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs game on fuboTV

Chicago will start lefty Justin Steele in this game. Steele was drafted in the fifth round in 2014 and made his major league debut last April. He went 4-4 pitching 57 innings with a 4.26 ERA. Look for him to make more of an impact in this rotation this season now that he has a year under his belt.

The San Diego Padres are starting a new era under Bob Melvin. It's got off to a rocky start with their best player Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss several months with a wrist injury. This roster is still very talented though so expect them to hang until he gets back. The Padres will likely start righty Reiss Knehr against the Cubs. Knehr only debuted last July after being drafted by the Padres in 2018. He only pitched 29 innings last season with nearly a 5.00 ERA so this will be more of a proving ground appearance for Knehr.

