How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Giants vs. Reds

The San Francisco Giants travel to the Cactus League home of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The San Francisco Giants will try to keep pace in the tough NL West, as the Dodgers got better adding Freddie Freeman. San Francisco stayed relatively quiet in free agency, notably not resigning Kris Bryant, but it did add Joc Pederson.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

First baseman Wyatt Mathisen hit a bomb and a double and recorded three RBIs while LaMonte Wade Jr. also hit a home run with a double and an RBI in the Giants win on Saturday over the Rockies. This young lineup is proving it can produce well beyond its years.

The Giants will start Sammy Long in this game against the Reds. Long pitched 40.2 innings last season with a 5.53 ERA. He only pitched 12 games in the Majors, so today will be a big proving ground for him.

The Reds will start Tony Santillan, who was much more effective last year pitching 43.1 innings in 26 games with a 2.91 ERA and a 1.5 WAR. It was his first year in the Majors. Expect this righty to pick up a much bigger role in this Reds bullpen.

