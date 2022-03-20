Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Francisco Giants travel to the Cactus League home of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The San Francisco Giants will try to keep pace in the tough NL West, as the Dodgers got better adding Freddie Freeman. San Francisco stayed relatively quiet in free agency, notably not resigning Kris Bryant, but it did add Joc Pederson.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First baseman Wyatt Mathisen hit a bomb and a double and recorded three RBIs while LaMonte Wade Jr. also hit a home run with a double and an RBI in the Giants win on Saturday over the Rockies. This young lineup is proving it can produce well beyond its years.  

The Giants will start Sammy Long in this game against the Reds. Long pitched 40.2 innings last season with a 5.53 ERA. He only pitched 12 games in the Majors, so today will be a big proving ground for him. 

The Reds will start Tony Santillan, who was much more effective last year pitching 43.1 innings in 26 games with a 2.91 ERA and a 1.5 WAR. It was his first year in the Majors. Expect this righty to pick up a much bigger role in this Reds bullpen.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Giants vs. Reds

By Ben Macaluso55 seconds ago
Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cubs vs. Dodgers

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
Oakland Athletics
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Guardians vs. Athletics

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
USATSI_17928185
WTA Tennis

How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: WTA Singles Final

By Kristofer Habbas9 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Francisco

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
Hockey Fans
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch National Championship: Ohio State vs. Minnesota-Duluth

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
USATSI_17380775
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at Fresno State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Wolves vs. Marlies

By Evan Lazar9 minutes ago
Soccer

Olympique Marseille vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy