How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Giants vs. Rockies

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Francisco Giants will visit the Colorado Rockies spring home in Scottsdale, AZ.

The San Francisco Giants let their opportunity to re-sign Kris Bryant go and the Colorado Rockies jumped at the opportunity. The Giants were likely looking at Bryant as a rental player when they surprisingly won the NL West last season and were hoping it would put them over the top in their chase for a title. It didn't pan out that way but Bryant played very well after he was traded from Chicago.'The Giants likely didn't want to sign a large long-term extension for the ultimate utility player who just turned 30. 

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That may explain their signing of Joc Pederson with just a one-year $6 million. He adds some swag to their lineup and they are not on the hook for anything significant in case it doesn't work out. They have a proven two-time World Series champ who is from the Bay Area. They should be primed to make another playoff run. 

Bryant signed with the Rockies for seven years and a $182 million. Colorado wanted Bryant when he was drafted second overall by the Cubs in 2013. The Rockies drafted third that year. This gives Rockies fans a glimmer that the franchise is willing to spend to make this team an actual contender in a very tough division. This signing makes more sense if Nolan Arenado, Jon Gray and even if Trevor Story were expected to remain on the team this year. None of that is going to be the case so maybe there is more to come from Colorado that we just don't know yet. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

