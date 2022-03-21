How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seattle Mariners travel to the Cactus League home of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

It wasn't that long ago that the Arizona Diamondbacks were trending as one of the best teams in the National League West and the Seattle Mariners were the rebuilding club in the American League West. 

That narrative has shifted dramatically as the Mariners look to take the next leap into the playoffs, while the D'Backs look to get out of the fifth spot of the division. 

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream the Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Diamondbacks are coming off an 11-10 loss to Kansas City in a game where they were up 8-2 at one point. A bright spot though was right fielder Josh Rojas. He went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and 3 RBIs. 

They'll try to recreate that offensive success at least against the Mariners, who are coming off a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Their bright spot was their starter Chris Flexen, who went three innings, gave up only two hits and one earned run with four strikeouts.

Humberto Castellanos will start for Arizona in this one. He went 2-2 last season with a 4.93 ERA in 45.2 innings. The Mariners will counter with George Kirby, who does not have any Major League experience. At two Minor League levels, he pitched well, going for 67.2 innings and a 2.53 ERA. Expect him to hit Triple-A this season.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

