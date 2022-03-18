How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mariners vs. Padres

The Seattle Mariners travel to the spring training home of the San Diego Padres in Peoria, AZ to play what will be both teams' first spring training game of the year.

The spring training game comes in the midst of a free agency frenzy following the MLB lockout. The Mariners recently made a trade with the Reds to bring Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker to the Emerald City, giving Seattle fans some much-needed excitement after star third baseman Kyle Seager retired after 11 years in the majors.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Root Sports Northwest

You can stream the Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres game on fuboTV.

Winker made his first All-Star appearance last year, though both additions should help Seattle push into the postseason. They were close to a wild-card spot last year and with new additions to the lineup, it may be that the Mariners could make the postseason for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Padres, on the other hand, will look to adapt as star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to miss at least three months with a wrist injury is having a tough offseason so far. They brought on former A's manager Bob Melvin in the offseason, who will look to keep the Padres competitive on the West Coast (a tall task after the Dodgers lineup added Freddie Freeman).

The Mariners are 59-60 all-time against the Padres, but San Diego has won six of the last nine matchups between the two teams.

