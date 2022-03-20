How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cardinals vs. Mets

The St. Louis Cardinals head to the Grapefruit League home of the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, FL.

The St. Louis Cardinals started Spring Training on the right foot getting a win over the reigning AL champ Houston Astros. That was in a game where Justin Verlander pitched too. They got nice production out of Andrew Knizner who hit a homer and drove in two. While Yadier Molina is arriving late to Spring Training for personal reasons, Knizner will get the majority of time behind the plate. Since this is likely Molina's last season, Cardinals country should start getting used to seeing Knizner behind the plate for the future.

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

You can stream the St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

His battery mate today will be Miles Mikolas. He was activated to the roster in late August last year after missing all of 2020 with an arm injury. He will look to get back his form and strength this season. As recently as 2019 he started a game in the NLDS for the Cards.

The Mets also got off to a good start this spring bashing homers against the Washington Nationals. They'll start David Peterson who had health problems of his own last year getting put on the 60-day IL with an oblique and eventually a foot injury. Hopefully both of these pitchers can get back to being healthy and contribute more to their clubs.

Regional restrictions may apply.