How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Blue Jays vs. Phillies

The Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies have been making power moves this season. The AL and NL East are both going to be wildly competitive this year. Toronto made a big move in a trade with a rebuilding Oakland singing one of the best (if not the best) third baseman in the game in Matt Chapman.

They just missed the playoffs by a game last year and this feels like this will be the year that this young core led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and now Cavan Biggio can make the leap. They will miss Marcus Semien tremendously but Chapman will be clutch in shoring up this infield.

Philly is looking to make that next leap as well as they were in playoff contention late last season also. They've added Kyle Schwarber already and they just signed free-agent outfield Nick Castellanos to a five-year $100 million contract. This instantly fortifies their outfield around Bryce Harper. Castellanos played for Cincinnati the last two seasons and had the best season of his career in 2021 making his first All-Star appearance. He batted .309 with 100 RBIs and 34 dingers. This lineup is going to be so dangerous now.

