How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Blue Jays vs. Phillies

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Grapefruit League home of the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, FL.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies have been making power moves this season. The AL and NL East are both going to be wildly competitive this year. Toronto made a big move in a trade with a rebuilding Oakland singing one of the best (if not the best) third baseman in the game in Matt Chapman. 

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

You can stream the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They just missed the playoffs by a game last year and this feels like this will be the year that this young core led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and now Cavan Biggio can make the leap. They will miss Marcus Semien tremendously but Chapman will be clutch in shoring up this infield. 

Philly is looking to make that next leap as well as they were in playoff contention late last season also. They've added Kyle Schwarber already and they just signed free-agent outfield Nick Castellanos to a five-year $100 million contract. This instantly fortifies their outfield around Bryce Harper. Castellanos played for Cincinnati the last two seasons and had the best season of his career in 2021 making his first All-Star appearance. He batted .309 with 100 RBIs and 34 dingers. This lineup is going to be so dangerous now. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Houston Astros Jose Altuve
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Astros vs. Marlins

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Minnesota Twins Jorge Polanco
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs. Twins

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Blue Jays vs. Phillies

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Tigers vs Pirates in MLB Spring Training

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF defender Christopher McVey (4) protects the ball from Los Angeles FC midfielder Brian Rodriguez (17) during the second half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
USATSI_17862614
Lacrosse

How to Watch St. John's at Dartmouth in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar6 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Matthew NeSmith plays his shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mercer vs UConn in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
USATSI_17881282
MLS

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at New York City FC

By Christine Brown6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy