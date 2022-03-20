Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington Nationals travel to the Grapefruit League home of the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach, FL.

The Houston Astros offseason of inactivity just got worse. To be fair, Houston didn't need to improve all that much after making either the ALCS or World Series for the past five years. The news for the Astros this offseason has all been about if they were going to retain Carlos Correa. It seemed like they were the front runners to retain him but he was asking for a mega contract. Not that he wasn't worth it, but the market didn't seem quite where he wanted right after the lockout and he just signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract in Minnesota. Now the Twins are absolutely contenders with the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central. 

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

You can stream the Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

But we are here for the Astros. They will still be great and favored over everyone in the AL West. Jeremy Pena is slotted next in the depth to take over for Correa at short. This infield is still loaded with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel so Astros fans shouldn't be too worried. Besides, they'll get a healthy Justin Verlander back as well. Pena only had 23 at-bats last year so this quick spring will be all that more critical to show he can step up for this team that can contend now. 

This game will be the rematch of the 2019 World Series and the Astros are projected to start Hunter Brown. He is a righty who is their third-best prospect in their system. Pena is ranked fourth by the way. He pitched 100.1 innings in Triple-A last season. Can this young core make the jump and help get the Astros back to the World Series without Correra? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Baltimore Orioles Anthony Santander
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Orioles vs. Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
ryan-pressly-astros
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Gibson
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs. Braves

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Soccer

AS Roma vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Indycar
IndyCar

How to Watch IndyCar XPEL 375

By Justin Carter6 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) during the second half of the Big Ten conference tournament championship game between Iowa and Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Iowa vs Creighton in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Davis Riley plays his shot from the bunker on the 5th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
lazio
Serie A

How to Watch AS Roma vs Lazio

By Matthew Beighle6 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida vs Xavier in NIT Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy