How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros

The Houston Astros offseason of inactivity just got worse. To be fair, Houston didn't need to improve all that much after making either the ALCS or World Series for the past five years. The news for the Astros this offseason has all been about if they were going to retain Carlos Correa. It seemed like they were the front runners to retain him but he was asking for a mega contract. Not that he wasn't worth it, but the market didn't seem quite where he wanted right after the lockout and he just signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract in Minnesota. Now the Twins are absolutely contenders with the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

But we are here for the Astros. They will still be great and favored over everyone in the AL West. Jeremy Pena is slotted next in the depth to take over for Correa at short. This infield is still loaded with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel so Astros fans shouldn't be too worried. Besides, they'll get a healthy Justin Verlander back as well. Pena only had 23 at-bats last year so this quick spring will be all that more critical to show he can step up for this team that can contend now.

This game will be the rematch of the 2019 World Series and the Astros are projected to start Hunter Brown. He is a righty who is their third-best prospect in their system. Pena is ranked fourth by the way. He pitched 100.1 innings in Triple-A last season. Can this young core make the jump and help get the Astros back to the World Series without Correra?

