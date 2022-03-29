Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Justin Verlander looks to keep the zeroes rolling on Tuesday as the Astros host the Nationals in Palm Beach.

Justin Verlander makes his third Grapefruit League start of the spring on Tuesday as the red-hot Astros take on the struggling Nationals.

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time:  1 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live stream the Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Verlander has pitched 4.2 scoreless innings this spring, allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He last pitched against the Cardinals on Wednesday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner missed all of last season after Tommy John surgery. The 39-year-old re-signed with Houston on March 12.

On Monday, the Astros rolled to their fifth straight win, beating the Cardinals 2-1 behind solo homers from Michael Brantley and Yordan Alvarez. Framber Valdez threw three no-hit innings, striking out three and hitting a batter, and six pitchers combined to allow just three hits.

Washington got hammered by the Marlins 8-1 on Monday for its sixth straight loss in Grapefruit League play. The Nats got their lone run in the sixth when Cesar Hernandez scored on a wild pitch.

Patrick Corbin struck out six in five innings for Washington, allowing four unearned runs on three hits with two walks. First baseman Josh Bell's error in the fourth inning led to those runs.

Right-hander Josiah Gray will make his third start of the spring for the Nationals on Tuesday. He gave up one earned run in 3.1 innings in the loss Thursday to the Astros. He has a 9.00 ERA in five innings so far in Florida.

Gray came to Washington in the July trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers and made 12 starts after the deal. He had a 5.31 ERA and 1.340 WHIP in 62.2 innings.

