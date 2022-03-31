Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Nationals at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday in MLB action, the Nationals and Mets will bring their NL East rivalry to spring training play.

The 2022 MLB regular season is right around the corner, but first, there are still spring training games left to be played. While fans can't wait for meaningful contests to be on TV, simply watching live baseball after the lockout is enough for now. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Nationals taking on the Mets.

How to Watch the Washington Nationals at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 6:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Washington Nationals at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nationals have gone just 1-10 in spring training action ahead of today's game. While Washington has not started the exhibition period like it would have liked, the team still feels like it can compete in the regular season. Last time out, the Nationals lost to the Cardinals by a shocking final score of 28-9.

The Mets are 6-4 in spring training play on the other side of this matchup. This offseason, New York spent some money to get back into contention in the National League. In their last outing, the Mets lost to the Astros by a final score of 5-3.

Both of these teams are going to be interesting to watch this season. While the Mets are projected to be the better team, the Nationals will not be a pushover. Tune in to see who comes out on top in this matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

METS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Washington Nationals at New York Mets

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17918153
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon State at Saint Mary's in College Softball

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
USATSI_15826058
High School Basketball

How to Watch Prolific Prep (CA) vs. Sunrise Christian (KS)

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
USATSI_17462270
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch TCU vs. UCLA in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Adam Childs41 minutes ago
Soccer

West Ham United vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Soccer

Montpellier HSC vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy