How to Watch Washington Nationals at New York Mets

On Thursday in MLB action, the Nationals and Mets will bring their NL East rivalry to spring training play.

The 2022 MLB regular season is right around the corner, but first, there are still spring training games left to be played. While fans can't wait for meaningful contests to be on TV, simply watching live baseball after the lockout is enough for now. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Nationals taking on the Mets.

How to Watch the Washington Nationals at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 6:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

The Nationals have gone just 1-10 in spring training action ahead of today's game. While Washington has not started the exhibition period like it would have liked, the team still feels like it can compete in the regular season. Last time out, the Nationals lost to the Cardinals by a shocking final score of 28-9.

The Mets are 6-4 in spring training play on the other side of this matchup. This offseason, New York spent some money to get back into contention in the National League. In their last outing, the Mets lost to the Astros by a final score of 5-3.

Both of these teams are going to be interesting to watch this season. While the Mets are projected to be the better team, the Nationals will not be a pushover. Tune in to see who comes out on top in this matchup.

