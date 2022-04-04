How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mets at Astros

Carlos Carrasco gets his second spring start for the Mets in return from elbow surgery

The Mets (7-6) hit the road for their final two Grapefruit League games, beginning on Monday afternoon when they visit the Astros (8-5) in Palm Beach.

How to Watch New York Mets at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live stream the New York Mets at Houston Astros game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York will open the season without ace Jacob deGrom and free-agent acquisition Max Scherzer is battling hamstring tightness, with his status for the opening of the regular season up in the air.

Having veteran Carlos Carrasco healthy would be a boost for the Mets rotation. The 35-year-old was limited to just 12 starts last season because of a torn hamstring and underwent postseason surgery to remove a bone fragment from his elbow. He faced the Astros on Wednesday in his first spring start, allowing three runs on six hits in four innings. He walked one, struck out three and surrendered two homers.

New York closed out its home slate in Port St. Lucie Sunday with an 8-4 win over the Marlins. Houston lost to the Nationals, 9-6.

The Astros will go with José Urquidy on Monday to close out its spring-training schedule. The right-hander made 20 starts last season and is facing Carrasco for the second time. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old made his spring debut and worked three scoreless innings, surrendering two hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Regional restrictions may apply.