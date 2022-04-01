How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mets at Cardinals

The Mets are scrambling after star Jacob deGrom scratched from his final Grapefruit League start with shoulder tightness

The Mets (6-5) head to Jupiter to face the Cardinals (6-5) Friday afternoon, but the eyes of the organization are on star right-hander Jacob deGrom.

How to Watch New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

deGrom was having one of the most dominant seasons in baseball history in 2021 before he was shut down in July with forearm tightness. He posted a 1.08 ERA and 0.554 WHIP in 92 innings over 15 starts. But he is set for an MRI after experiencing tightness in his right shoulder while throwing long toss on Thursday.

The Mets lost their second straight game on Thursday, falling to the Nationals, 7-3. Eduardo Escobar had a solo homer for New York.

Veteran right-hander Felix Peña will start in place of deGrom. The 32-year-old signed with the Mets in February after being released last September by the Angels. He spent most of last season at Triple-A Salt Lake and made just two relief appearances for LA.

He pitched two scoreless innings against the Marlins on Tuesday, working around a hit, two walks and a hit batsman.

St. Louis lost to Miami on Thursday, 7-4. Paul DeJong provided most of the offense with a three-run homer in the third inning.

The Cardinals will take a look at 23-year-old left-hander Connor Thomas as a starter on Friday. He's made a pair of relief appearances this spring, allowing one hit and striking out two in two innings. He pitched an inning against Washington on Wednesday. Thomas split last season between Double- and Triple-A.

Regional restrictions may apply.