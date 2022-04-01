How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mets at Cardinals

Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets are scrambling after star Jacob deGrom scratched from his final Grapefruit League start with shoulder tightness

The Mets (6-5) head to Jupiter to face the Cardinals (6-5) Friday afternoon, but the eyes of the organization are on star right-hander Jacob deGrom. 

How to Watch New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

deGrom was having one of the most dominant seasons in baseball history in 2021 before he was shut down in July with forearm tightness. He posted a 1.08 ERA and 0.554 WHIP in 92 innings over 15 starts. But he is set for an MRI after experiencing tightness in his right shoulder while throwing long toss on Thursday.

The Mets lost their second straight game on Thursday, falling to the Nationals, 7-3. Eduardo Escobar had a solo homer for New York.

Veteran right-hander Felix Peña will start in place of deGrom. The 32-year-old signed with the Mets in February after being released last September by the Angels. He spent most of last season at Triple-A Salt Lake and made just two relief appearances for LA.

He pitched two scoreless innings against the Marlins on Tuesday, working around a hit, two walks and a hit batsman.

St. Louis lost to Miami on Thursday, 7-4. Paul DeJong provided most of the offense with a three-run homer in the third inning.

The Cardinals will take a look at 23-year-old left-hander Connor Thomas as a starter on Friday. He's made a pair of relief appearances this spring, allowing one hit and striking out two in two innings. He pitched an inning against Washington on Wednesday. Thomas split last season between Double- and Triple-A.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Coco Gauff
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17992564
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Houston Astros in MLB Spring Training

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs Orioles

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
PIRATES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Blue Jays at Pirates

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
RED SOX
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs Rays

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
METS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Mets at Cardinals

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy