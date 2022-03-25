How to Watch MLB Spring Training: New York Mets vs Houston Astros

On Friday evening in spring training action, the Mets are set to take on the Astros.

There will be plenty of entertaining baseball to watch on Friday around the spring training circuit. Following a brutal lockout that threatened the 2022 MLB season, fans could not be more excited to have live baseball back on TV. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Mets facing off against the Astros.

How to Watch the New York Mets vs. Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream the New York Mets vs. Houston Astros game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Mets have gone 3-2 in exhibition games so far. After missing the postseason last year, New York will look to get back on the map in 2022. The Mets made plenty of big moves and will be an entertaining team to watch this season.

On the other side of the diamond, the Astros have gone 2-4 in spring training play. Houston got all the way to the World Series last season before falling to the Braves. Unfortunately for the Astros, they were unable to retain star infielder Carlos Correa and will take a big hit with that loss.

While this game doesn't mean anything when it comes to the actual season, it should still be fun to watch. Simply having baseball back on TV makes it worth watching. Make sure to tune in to get a look at both of these new-look teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.