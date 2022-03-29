How to Watch Mets vs. Marlins

All-Star Chris Bassitt makes his Mets debut in the Grapefruit League on Tuesday against the Marlins.

The Mets (5-3) return to action on Tuesday with four wins in their last five games and welcome All-Star right-hander Chris Bassitt to action for the first time. The Marlins (6-3) come in off an 8-1 drubbing of the Nationals on Monday night.

How to Watch New York Mets at Miami Marlins Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream the New York Mets at Miami Marlins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mets acquired Bassitt from Oakland on March 12 for minor leaguers J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller. The 33-year-old started 27 games for the A's last season with a 3.15 ERA and 1.055 WHIP in 157.1 innings.

Right-hander Pablo López gets the ball for Miami on Tuesday. He's making his second Grapefruit League start of the spring after working two scoreless innings against the Astros on March 19. He surrendered one hit and fanned four. The 26-year-old made 20 starts for the Marlins last season with a 3.07 ERA and 1.120 WHIP in 102.2 innings, striking out 115.

Miami battered Washington on Monday. Jon Berti keyed a four-run third inning with a three-run homer. Infielder Ray-Patrick Didder added a three-run shot in the ninth and Griffin Conine followed with a solo shot.

Six Marlin pitchers tossed a four-hitter, with Edward Cabrera striking out three and walking one in three no-hit frames.

The Mets last played Sunday, beating the Cardinals, 7-3, as right-handers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer combined to strike out 12. Francisco Lindor homered twice and Tomas Nido also went deep.

Regional restrictions may apply.