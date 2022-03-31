How to Watch Yankees at Phillies

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Yankees will take on the Phillies in an intriguing spring training matchup Thursday afternoon.

With the 2022 MLB regular season right around the corner, teams are finishing up their spring training schedules. Fans can't wait to see meaningful games on TV, but the exhibition matchups are very entertaining as well. One matchup to watch today will feature the Yankees taking on the Phillies.

How to Watch the New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MLB Network

Live stream the New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Yankees have gone 5-7 in spring training action thus far. New York didn't make any huge splashes in the offseason like it was hoping to, but Anthony Rizzo was re-signed. The Yankees are fresh off of a tough 11-3 loss against the Blue Jays in their last game.

On the other side of the field, the Phillies are coming off of a massive offseason. They added both Nicholas Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber to their already impressive lineup. Philadelphia is coming off of a 7-1 loss to the Tigers in its last game, dropping its record to 6-5 in spring training play.

This should be a fun game to watch, even though it doesn't count for the regular season. Simply seeing these teams gear up for the season is good enough for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
