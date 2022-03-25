How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Yankees vs. Phillies

The Yankees and Phillies had some of the biggest offseasons of any MLB clubs and many should expect them to make deep runs into the playoffs this year. They already played on Monday when the Phillies traveled to the spring training home of the Yankees. In that game, the Bronx Bombers got off to a quick start, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first and eventually winning 5-2. Giancarlo Stanton looked sharp as he hit a double to drive home the first two runs of the game. Hopefully for Yankees fans they can get their star outfielder back and healthy for a full season.

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

For this game, New York will start Luis Severino. He'd probably like to forget his first spring appearance as he gave up four runs off four hits in two innings. He has missed a majority of the last three seasons with many various injuries after having back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2017 and 2018. Here's to hoping he can be fully healthy and get back to his elite self.

Philly will start Kyle Gibson in his first appearance this spring. Gibson was traded from Texas last year along with Ian Kennedy and Hans Crouse to make a push for the playoffs. In 113 innings with the Rangers, he went 6-3 with a 2.87 ERA but he left much to be desired with the Phillies, going 4-6 with a 5.09 ERA. Let's see how being in Philadelphia all year affects his numbers.

