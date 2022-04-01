How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Athletics at White Sox

The Athletics are still winless on the road in Cactus League play and on Friday they visit the White Sox in Glendale

The White Sox (8-6) have won three of four and return to Camelback Ranch in Glendale on Friday to face the struggling Athletics (3-9).

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Oakland dug a 5-0 hole against the Royals on Thursday and couldn't climb out of it, losing 5-4. The A's had the tying run on base with one out in the bottom of the ninth but couldn't get the equalizer across.

Yasmani Grandal, Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger homered on Thursday as Chicago hammered the Reds 8-2. Michael Kopech worked two innings in his spring debut, allowing only a solo homer to Jonathan India to open the bottom of the first.

Right-hander Adam Oller gets a second spring start for the A's on Friday. He started against the Cubs on March 23 and was rocked in a relief appearance by the Angels on Monday, surrendering four runs and getting just four outs. Oller was acquired from the Mets in the deal that sent All-Star Chris Bassitt to New York on March 12.

He split last season between Double-A and Triple-A, starting 23 games with a 3.45 ERA and 1.167 WHIP in 120 innings with 138 strikeouts.

Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to start for the White Sox. He made his first spring start on Sunday against the Dodgers, pitching 4.1 scoreless frames, and has allowed three runs in 6.2 innings overall in Arizona.

The 34-year-old lefty made 30 starts and a pair of relief appearances last year, with a 5.28 ERA and 1.531 WHIP in 162 innings.

