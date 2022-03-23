How to Watch Athletics vs. Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday afternoon in MLB action, the Athletics will take on the Cubs in what should be a very entertaining matchup.

The 2022 MLB season is back on after a long and nerve-racking lockout that threatened the entire year. Now that things are back on, however, spring training is moving quickly and fans are getting their first looks at their new teams. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Athletics taking on the Cubs.

Coming into this afternoon's matchup, the Athletics are 1-2 in spring training. Last season, the Athletics went 86-76 and just missed getting into the postseason. This year, Oakland is looking to take the next step and work their way into the playoffs.

On the other side of the diamond, the Cubs in a very similar situation. They ended the 2021 season with a 71-91 record after opting to trade Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant ahead of the trade deadline. Chicago re-upped its talent, especially with the signing of Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki, and will look to compete once again.

This game may not mean much in the big picture, but these two teams are both loaded with talent. If that talent develops like the franchises are hoping, both teams could be back on the map this season. Make sure to tune in to get a look at both clubs.

