How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Spring Training

The Athletics travel to the Cactus League and take on the Reds on Saturday in spring training action.

Both the Athletics and Reds weren't that far from playoff contention last season. With playoff expansion this season, both clubs just seemed a couple of moves away from competing for the postseason. For both clubs, though, it is clear they are not headed in that direction.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cincinnati Reds:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

You can stream the Oakland Athletics vs. Cincinnati Reds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The writing was on the wall when manager Bob Melvin left for the Padres and then Billy Beane traded his best players Matt Chapman and Matt Olson. The Reds seemed out of it by trading Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to the Mariners and then letting Nick Castellanos sign with the Phillies. Spring training is where we're going to see what pieces these two are going to contend with this season.

Lefty Sean Manaea is expected to start this one for the A's. He pitched well last season, eating 179.1 innings with a 3.91 ERA. He is one of the best in their rotation. Cincinnati will counter with Tyler Mahle. The Reds have stated that they have no intention of trading Mahle. He is one of Cincinnati's best going 180 innings with a 3.75 ERA last season. At least these two still have some good pitching left.

Regional restrictions may apply.