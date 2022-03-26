How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Athletics vs Guardians

The A's hit the road to take on the Guardians for the second time this spring on Saturday afternoon

The A's look like a new team this year after trading away two of their star players in Matt Olson and Matt Chapman.

How to Watch Oakland A's vs Cleveland Guardians:

Game Date: March 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

If the spring is any indication of how the regular season is going to go then Oakland is going to struggle.

The A's lost four of their first six games and had just one win. Spring records don't matter, but they have struggled offensively so far.

Saturday afternoon they will look to turn things around against a Guardians team that they tied 9-9 last Sunday.

Cleveland started off the spring hot winning three of its first five games, but had lost two straight heading into their game on Friday.

The Guardians have been slipping down the AL Central over the last few years and are looking to put a stop to that this year as they try and get back to the level of the White Sox, but it isn't going to be easy.

They also must now fend off a Tigers team that looks to be much improved. The Guardians are in a bit of a rebuild but are hoping the young guys can play well enough to have them competing for a playoff spot this year.

