How to Watch Athletics vs. Dodgers

The 2022 MLB season is right around the corner and fans are eating up all the spring training action they can get. After a drawn out lockout, simply seeing baseball back on live television is worth watching. One intriguing exhibition game to watch on Tuesday will feature the Athletics taking on the Dodgers.

How to Watch the Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network (Canada)

The Athletics are just 2-7 in spring training action. Granted, these games mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, but Oakland fans would love to see its team pick up a win. In their last game, the A's ended up losing to the Angels by a final score of 7-2.

On the other side of the field, the Dodgers are 2-5 in exhibition games this year. Los Angeles should be a very dangerous team come the regular season, especially with the addition of superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman. The Dodgers are coming off of a 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks in their last outing.

These are the last few games before the regular season. Teams are going to look to start ramping up into regular season form.

