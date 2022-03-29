How to Watch Athletics vs. Dodgers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In spring training action on Tuesday, the Athletics will face off against the Dodgers.

The 2022 MLB season is right around the corner and fans are eating up all the spring training action they can get. After a drawn out lockout, simply seeing baseball back on live television is worth watching. One intriguing exhibition game to watch on Tuesday will feature the Athletics taking on the Dodgers.

How to Watch the Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MLB Network (Canada)

Live stream the Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Athletics are just 2-7 in spring training action. Granted, these games mean nothing in the grand scheme of things, but Oakland fans would love to see its team pick up a win. In their last game, the A's ended up losing to the Angels by a final score of 7-2.

On the other side of the field, the Dodgers are 2-5 in exhibition games this year. Los Angeles should be a very dangerous team come the regular season, especially with the addition of superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman. The Dodgers are coming off of a 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks in their last outing.

These are the last few games before the regular season. Teams are going to look to start ramping up into regular season form.

How To Watch

March
29
2022

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network (Canada)
Time
9:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
